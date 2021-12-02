Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 11,801 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $170.73 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

