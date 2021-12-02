Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

