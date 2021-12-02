Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter.

PHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,734. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

