Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $44.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of AI opened at $33.83 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

