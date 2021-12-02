Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

