Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor Purchases 44,251 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

