Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $519,990.76

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $519,990.76 and $143,407.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00237979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

