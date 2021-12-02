PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.92

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 19102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $13,356,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

