POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

PNT stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

