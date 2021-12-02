Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the October 31st total of 816,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 2,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,318. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 84.52% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

