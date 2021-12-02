PolkaFoundry (PKF) One Day Volume Hits $842,094.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $65.68 million and $842,094.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,530,109 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

