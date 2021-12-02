Polker One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Polker has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.09 or 0.07853146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,157.03 or 0.99856210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

