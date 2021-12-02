Pollard Banknote (PBL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pollard Banknote (TSE: PBL):

11/13/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50.

11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

11/11/2021 – Pollard Banknote was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.

Shares of PBL traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.08. 32,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,997. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$25.77 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.20 million and a PE ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.76.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.