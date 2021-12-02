Pollard Banknote (PBL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pollard Banknote (TSE: PBL):
- 11/13/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50.
- 11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00.
- 11/11/2021 – Pollard Banknote was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.
Shares of PBL traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.08. 32,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,997. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$25.77 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.20 million and a PE ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.