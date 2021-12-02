Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €103.17 Average PT from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.17 ($117.23).

Several research firms have recently commented on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €53.18 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.