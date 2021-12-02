Portage Biotech Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.