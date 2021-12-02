Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

