Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Potash America stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Potash America has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

