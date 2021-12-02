Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,193,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,064,908.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 307,661 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 289,749 shares worth $1,423,991. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Precigen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

