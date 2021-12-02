Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 19,245 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $123,937.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,434. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFTR. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

