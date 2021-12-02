Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,371 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 2,296,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

