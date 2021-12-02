Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 11,374 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

