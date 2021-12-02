Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 8,243 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $7,152,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH opened at $58.40 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

