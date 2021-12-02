Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Kopin worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 2,878,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 959,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 650,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

