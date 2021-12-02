Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $629,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a PE ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

