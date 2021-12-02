Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $476,000 Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

