Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,400 Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Power REIT were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Power REIT by 165.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PW stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

