Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $5.16 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00361873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.