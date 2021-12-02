Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,840 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 82.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,841 shares of company stock worth $129,362,954. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $252.02 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

