Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.55% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

