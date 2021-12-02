Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Amundi acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after buying an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 424,671 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

