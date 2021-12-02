Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.