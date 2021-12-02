Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $112.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

