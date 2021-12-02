Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 74,673 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

