Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.