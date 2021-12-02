Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 501.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

