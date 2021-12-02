Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,626.67.

SHOP opened at $1,459.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,482.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,452.64. The company has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

