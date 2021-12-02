Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,529,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 674.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GAA opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

