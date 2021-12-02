Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

AOR stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

