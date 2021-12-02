Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,428. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

