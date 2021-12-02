Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,428. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.