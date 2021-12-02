Project Inverse (XIV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $230,351.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $533,569.73 and $230,351.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

