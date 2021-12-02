Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $3.25 on Major Exchanges

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00005685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $61,096.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

