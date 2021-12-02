ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,805,665 shares.The stock last traded at $74.73 and had previously closed at $76.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

