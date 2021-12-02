ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 2,418,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 90,430,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $503,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.