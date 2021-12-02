Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

