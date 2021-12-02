Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Prothena worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

