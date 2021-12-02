Proton Hits One Day Volume of $5.84 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $188.85 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,298,692,960 coins and its circulating supply is 8,438,579,651 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

