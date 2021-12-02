Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,344 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,334,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 515.04 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

