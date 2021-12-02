Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.