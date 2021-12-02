Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 778,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 669,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

