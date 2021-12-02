Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,890 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

